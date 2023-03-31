OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is coming to India soon! Check features, specs, price

OnePlus has officially announced that its affordable smartphone, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, will launch in India on April 4 at 7.30 pm IST. Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed key details of the smartphone including chipset, display, camera, design and more. Notably, OnePlus will also launch OnePlus Nord Buds 2 TWS earbuds at the launch event.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite expected specifications

As per the company microsite, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be powered by Snpadragon 695 chipset and offer up to 8GB RAM along with additional 8GB of virtual RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Apart from this, the company has also announced camera details of the handset. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will come with a 108MP primary sensor that will support “3x Lossless Zoom”. The handset will come with a triple rear camera setup.

As for the display, the smartphone is confirmed to come with a 6.7-inch display that will offer a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus is expected to offer an improved UI to make its OxygenOS 13.1 experience better.

In terms of battery, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

It is confirmed that the smartphone will be available in a light green and black colour variants.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite expected India price, offers

Tipster Abhishek Yadav recently revealed that the smartphone will be available at a starting price of Rs 21,999 in India.

Its predecessor OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be available at a starting price of Rs 18,999.

In terms of pre-order offers, buyers will get a free OnePlus device on the purchase of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, bundled with an extended warranty plan with an exclusive discount offer. Just like every other time, the company will announce a few bank offers as we approach the launch date. The pre-order of the smartphone will be available on the same day as the launch.

Also Read: Google Layoffs: Some Alphabet employees might get up to Rs 2.60 crore as severance pay

Also Read: Apple iPhone 14 selling with massive discount on Flipkart

Also Read: ChatGPT Plus effect: Bengaluru-based company says employee productivity increased 5X

Watch: IPL 2023 Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Key players to watch in opening match