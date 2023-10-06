OnePlus Pad Go with Helio G99 chipset launched in India at a starting price of Rs 19,999: Check details

OnePlus has launched an affordable OnePlus Pad Go tablet in India at a starting price of Rs 19,999. The highlights of the tablets include an 11.35-inch IPS LCD screen, MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and an 8,000 mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Pad Go price, sale offers

OnePlus Pad Go is launched in two storage variants in India. The LTE variant of OnePlus Pad Go comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 21,999 while the 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant will be available at Rs 23,999.

The WiFi variant offers 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage and is priced at Rs 19,999 in India. It will be available in one Twin Mint colour variant.

The tablet will be available for pre-order across Amazon, Flipkart, Oneplus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance, Croma and other key offline partner outlets starting October 12 and will go on sale on October 20.

In terms of offers, buyers opting for pre-order will offer an instant discount of Rs 2,000 along with a OnePlus Pad Go Folio Cover worth Rs 1,399 at no extra cost.

OnePlus Pad Go specifications, features

OnePlus Pad Go features an 11.35-inch LCD display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate, 7:5 aspect ratio and 1720 x 2408 pixel resolution. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The tablet also comes with microSD card slot that will allow users to expand storage upto 1TB.

In terms of camera, the tablet features an 8MP front facing camera and 8MP rear camera. OnePlus Pad Go also comes with quad speakers and supports Dolby Atmos for better listening experience. It runs on OxygenOS 13.2

OnePlus Pad Go tablet houses an 8,000 mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging. The company claims that the tablet can offer up to 514 hours of standby time and 40 hours of music playback.

As per a statement by Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, "Since the inaugural OnePlus Pad launch, we've been attentive to user feedback. We found that a significant number prioritize the tablet's entertainment experience, with screen quality being pivotal. In response, OnePlus Pad Go boasts top-tier screen quality within its price range, a testament to our unwavering commitment to user satisfaction.”

