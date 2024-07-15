OnePlus 12 5G available with flat Rs 7,000 discount on Amazon; check deal

OnePlus 12 5G that was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 64,999 is now available at huge offer on the Amazon website. Listed at Rs 64,999, buyers can get a flat Rs 7,000 discount on the purchase of the device via ICICI Bank credit cards. This will bring the cost down to Rs 57,999. In addition to this, customers will also get an exchange bonus.

Related Articles

OnePlus 12 5G India price

OnePlus 12 is available in two storage variants. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 64,999 while the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs 69,999 and they come in "Flowy Emerald", “Glacial White” and "Silky Black" colours.

All these variants are available with the ICICI Bank offer on Amazon.

OnePlus 12 5G specifications

OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ LTPO OLED screen that offers an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. It also comes with support for Dolby Vision, 10Bit Colour Depth, ProXDR, 2160Hz PWM dimming. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of camera, OnePlus 12 features Hasselblad cameras that include a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary lens, a 64MP telephoto camera and a 48MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, it comes with a 32MP front facing camera. OnePlus 12 5G houses a 5,400 mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC charging.

For the unversed, OnePlus is set to host its OnePlus Summer Launch Event on July 16. It has confirmed to launch OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Watch 2r, OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. All these upcoming products will be available for purchase on Amazon during the Prime Day sale that will take place on 20 and 21 July. The global launch event will begin at 6.30 pm IST on July 16.