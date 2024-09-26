OnePlus to offer big discounts, free OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Watch 2 and more on select smartphones; check Diwali offers

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live in India for Prime members while others can get access to the deals starting September 27. OnePlus has also announced offers which provides some of its accessories, including OnePlus Buds Pro 2, OnePlus Watch 2 and more, free cost as a part of its Diwali offers. These offers are valid across oneplus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, as well as offline partner stores such as Reliance Digital, Bajaj Electronics, Croma, Vijay Sales, etc and others.

OnePlus Diwali sale offers

OnePlus 12 5G

Customers buying the OnePlus 12 will get an instant bank discount of up to Rs 7,000 and no-cost EMI for up to 6 months using select bank cards. Additionally, they will get Rs 2,000 off as coupon offer, bringing the cost down to Rs 55,999. Buyers will also get OnePlus Buds Pro 2 that were launched at Rs 11,999.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition

OnePlus Open Apex Edition was launched at a starting price of Rs 1,39,999. Buyers will get a bank discount of Rs 20,000. Red Cable Club Members will get an additional discount of Rs 5000 on the purchase from OnePlus’ official website. Customers will also get OnePlus Watch 2, worth Rs 20,999, free of cost with the purchase.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G will be available at Rs 16,999, down from Rs 19,999. This price is inclusive of Amazon coupon and bank discount. Notably, buyers will get an instant 10 per cent discount on SBI Bank credit and debit cards. Customers will also get a complimentary pair of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, worth Rs 1,999, upon purchase of the device.

Notably, you will also get discounts on OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad Go, OnePlus Watch 2, OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Buds 3, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 and Nord Buds 3 Pro during the Diwali sale.