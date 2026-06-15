OnePlus unveils new N Series lineup, N6 to arrive this month: What to expect

OnePlus is expanding its mid-range series portfolio with a whole new N Series lineup launching in India soon. Currently, the brand has two series in the country: one, the flagship number series, and the other is the Nord series, which caters to the mid-range segment.

Now, the N Series will consist of the OnePlus N6, which is said to launch at an affordable price between Rs 18,000 and Rs 25,000. Here’s what OnePlus revealed about the new smartphone segment.

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OnePlus N6: What’s coming

According to the OnePlus N6 product page on the OnePlus India website, the smartphone will debut on June 30, 2026. It will target Gen Z and “neo” generation who prefer long battery life, everyday performance, and seamless accessibility.

OnePlus says more than 152 million smartphones were shipped in India in 2025, highlighting a strong smartphone demand. The company also highlighted how young consumers are using smartphones as their primary device for watching videos and content, casual gaming, online learning and education, and for social media and communication.

By launching an affordable option, the company has targeted young users to bring the OnePlus software and ecosystem experience at a more affordable price. While OnePlus has confirmed the launch of the N6 model, it has yet to reveal the specifications and price of the smartphone. Therefore, we may have to wait a couple of days to confirm what the new series looks like and how it caters to the daily requirements of young users.

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However, if you are exploring other options, then OnePlus has recently launched the Nord 6, priced at Rs 42,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB. For a more affordable option, buyers can also explore the Nord CE 6 5G, which comes at a starting price of Rs 38,999. On the other hand, the OnePlus N6 could launch at under Rs 30,000.