OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirms o3 Mini AI model launch within weeks

OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence pioneer, is gearing up to launch its latest reasoning AI model, o3 mini, within the next couple of weeks. CEO Sam Altman confirmed the development on Friday via a post on social media platform X.

The rollout will include both the application programming interface (API) and an updated version of ChatGPT, reflecting OpenAI’s commitment to integrating user feedback into its product launches.

The o3 mini model builds on the momentum of OpenAI’s previous releases. Last December, the company announced it was testing advanced reasoning models, o3 and o3 mini, which are designed to address more complex tasks compared to earlier iterations. These models aim to surpass their predecessors in domains such as science, mathematics, and coding.

In September 2024, OpenAI introduced its o1 AI models, which focused on tackling harder queries by allocating more time for processing. The company described these models as a leap forward in solving intricate problems.

“The upcoming o3 and o3 mini models represent a significant step up in capability, designed to handle even more challenging tasks,” OpenAI stated earlier.

OpenAI’s advancements come amid increasing competition from tech giants like Google and Apple. Just this week, the company revealed a beta feature called Tasks for ChatGPT, entering the virtual assistant space alongside Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa.

thank you to the external safety researchers who tested o3-mini.



we have now finalized a version and are beginning the release process; planning to ship in ~a couple of weeks.



also, we heard the feedback: will launch api and chatgpt at the same time!



(it's very good.) — Sam Altman (@sama) January 17, 2025

The company’s rapid innovation has driven investor confidence, helping OpenAI secure $6.6 billion in funding during its October round. The initial release of ChatGPT in late 2022 sparked a global AI investment frenzy, establishing OpenAI as a leader in generative AI.

OpenAI had initially targeted the end of January for the o3 mini launch, with plans to introduce the full o3 model thereafter. These robust large language models are expected to outperform existing AI tools, potentially unlocking new investment and user growth opportunities.

Rahul Paith - CEO - MATH commented, "Artificial intelligence is transforming the way we interact with technology, and with O3 Mini, we are advancing AI’s accessibility and efficiency. This model represents our commitment to building AI that is both powerful and adaptable, ensuring it serves a broad range of users. As we develop AI, our focus is not just on making models smarter but also on making them responsible, safe, and beneficial. O3 Mini is a step toward lightweight, effective AI solutions that integrate seamlessly into everyday life."