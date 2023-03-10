OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to launch AI tools to help businesses create ChatGPT-like platforms

Artificial intelligence company OpenAI is all set to unleash the technology to more businesses and users. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, during the Morgan Stanley investor conference, announced that the company is set to release tools that will allow users more control over the AI system, while also improving its general and specific use cases.

Sam Altman has revealed that OpenAI plans to sell the APIs of the technology behind ChatGPT via a dedicated platform. These APIs will help other businesses, and companies create apps like ChatGPT.

OpenAI claims it is working with enterprise clients to train its GPT models in specific domains. This specific training will help reduce the instances of factually incorrect responses.

Brands like Bain & Company have partnered with OpenAI to embed AI in its client operations. Enterprises that work with OpenAI can use their data and make a copy of the model to alleviate data safety concerns.

Another mega brand Coca-Cola is also working with OpenAI and Bain to use the ChatGPT and DALL-E platforms to create personalized ad copy, images, and messaging.

There's something for individual users too. Sam Altman said it is important for the user to be able to fine-tune the AI for different purposes. OpenAI is already in the process of developing an upgrade to its ChatGPT chatbot. This version will allow users to customize it to address concerns about bias. OpenAI has also launched a subscription tier of ChatGPT, which offers more reliable services for $20 per month.

However, Altman continues to caution that the AI system cannot achieve 100 per cent accuracy, but he expects applications including AI doctors and AI lawyers to emerge on people's phones soon.

ChatGPT has witnessed wild popularity since its launch in November last year. The company has managed to outdo TikTok in terms of being the fastest platform to reach 100 million users. Traffic to the site has reached a whopping one billion+ visits, up from 616 million in January, according to Similarweb estimates.

(With inputs from Reuters)