OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G to go first sale in India today: Launch offers, price and more

The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, India’s first smartphone with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, will go on sale from today, 2024, at the OPPO Store, Flipkart, Amazon, and mainline retail outlets. The 128GB storage variant will retail for Rs 27,999, while the 256GB variant will be priced at Rs 29,999.

Launch Offers

During the first sale, customers can access several offers:

-One-time screen replacement for Rs 999, valid for up to 180 days post-purchase.

-No-cost EMI for up to 6 months and consumer loans for up to 9 months with select financial partners.

-Exchange bonus of Rs 1000 for upgrading to the OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G, with an additional Rs 1000 loyalty bonus for existing OPPO customers.

-Instant 10 per cent cashback on credit and debit cards from HDFC Bank, SBI cards, and ICICI Bank.



Specifications

This smartphone is the first in India to carry IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, ensuring high levels of dust and water resistance. Additionally, OPPO’s Splash Touch technology allows the screen to respond to touch even with water droplets on the display or when used with wet hands.

Battery Life and Charging

The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G includes a 5,000mAh battery designed to last four years. It supports 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, which allows for quick recharging.

Performance

Powered by the octa-core MediaTek 7050 SoC, the phone features ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz and Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. This configuration aims to provide efficient multitasking and power management.

Display

The OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G introduces a 3D Curved AMOLED display to the F Series, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and a 93% screen-to-body ratio. The 10-bit color panel can display over a billion colors, and its 950 nits brightness makes it visible even under direct sunlight.