Oppo launches three Reno 7 series devices in China: Here are all the details

Oppo launched its Reno 7 series in China on Thursday and the new range includes three smartphones with the Reno 7 moniker. There is the Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G, and the Reno 7 SE 5G. As the names suggest all the three devices support 5G and reports have it that they all come with AMOLED displays, hole-punch screens, along with a gradient finish on the back. The Oppo Reno 7 5G and the Reno 7 Pro 5G have a lat-edge design similar to what we’ve seen on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. Oppo also launched the Enco Free 2i earbuds alongside these smartphones.

All these new Oppo devices have been launched in China and the company has not shared any details about a global launch yet.

Oppo Reno 7 series prices

Oppo Reno 7 5G is priced at CNY 2,699 (8GB/128GB), which is around Rs 31,500 approximately.

Oppo Reno 7 5G 8GB/256GB is priced at CNY 2,999 (Rs 35,000 approx).

Oppo Reno 7 5G in a 12GB/256GB configuration is available for CNY 3,299 (Rs 38,500 approx).

The flagship Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is priced starting from CNY 3,699 (Rs 43,200 approx) for the base 8GB/256GB variant.

The 12GB/256GB variant of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G is priced at CNY 3,999 (Rs 46,700 approx).

The Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G is priced at CNY 2,199 (Rs 25,700 approx) for the 8GB/128GB model.

Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G's 8GB/256GB model is priced at CNY 2,399 (Rs 28,000 approx).

The Reno 7 5G and the Reno 7 Pro 5G will be available in China from December 3 and the Reno 7 SE 5G will be available from December 17. All the three devices will be available in Starry Night Black, Morning Gold, and Star Rain Wish colour options.

Oppo Reno 7 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 7 5G has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It has the Snapdragon 778G under the hood with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM. There is a triple camera set-up on the back with a 64MP primary shooter, 8MP wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro lens. On the front there is a 32MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the Reno 7 5G include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone has an in-display fingerprint scanner along with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor. Powering all this is a 4,500mAh battery with 60W Flash charge support.

Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G specifications

Unlike the Reno 7 5G, the Reno 7 Pro 5G is a dual-SIM device. It has a 6.55-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC. The triple cameras on the back include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, a wide-angle lens, and 2MP macro lens. There is a 32MP camera on the front for selfies and video chat. The Reno 7 Pro 5G’s other specs are the same as the Reno 7 5G, except this device supports 65W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 7 SE 5G specifications

The Reno 7 SE 5G is also a dual-SIM device and sports a 6.43-inch display. This one is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. On the camera front, the Reno 7 SE 5G has a 48MP Sony IMX581 sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16Mp camera on the front on the Reno 7 SE. This smartphone also has the other specs in common with the Reno 7 and the Reno 7 Pro, including the battery, but it supports 33W fast charge unlike the 60W and the 65W on the higher variants.

Oppo Enco Free 2i

The Oppo Enco Free 2i was launched with a price tag of CNY 499 (Rs 5,800 approx) and will be available for sale in China from December 3. According to reports, the Enco Free 2i is a “slightly tweaked” version of the Oppo Enco Free 2 buds that were launched earlier in May this year. These TWS buds have active noise cancellation (ANC) and promise up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge.

Also Read: Oppo Watch Free smartwatch may launch alongside Oppo Reno 7 in India

Also Read: Oppo electric car or e-scooter? Its first EV in India may come by early 2024 and this is what we expect to see