Oppo Pad SE to launch in India on 3 July alongside Reno 14 series

Oppo has announced that it will launch the Oppo Pad SE, a new budget-friendly tablet, alongside its upcoming Reno 14 smartphone series on 3 July 2025 at 12pm.

Designed as an affordable entertainment and productivity companion, the Oppo Pad SE features a sizeable 9,340mAh battery capable of delivering up to 11 hours of continuous video playback. The tablet also supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging, allowing users to minimise downtime during daily use.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The device is equipped with a smart power-saving mode that automatically switches off the tablet after seven days of inactivity, along with a claimed standby capacity of up to 800 days. Oppo has also included 36-Month Fluency Protection, aimed at ensuring stable performance over long-term usage.

For viewing and content consumption, the Oppo Pad SE features an 11-inch LCD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a peak brightness of up to 500 nits. The display is TÜV Rheinland certified for low blue light emission and flicker-free viewing, supporting extended screen time without significant eye strain.

The tablet has a slim 7.39mm profile and will be available in two colour variants: Starlight Silver and Twilight Blue.