Oppo Reno 10 5G launched in India at Rs 32,999 in India: Check specs, sale offers, and more

Oppo Reno 10 5G was launched in India earlier this month along with Oppo Reno 10 Pro and Oppo Reno 10 Pro+. The highlights of the smartphone include a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a 120Hz refresh rate and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. It is now available for pre-order on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 10 5G India price, sale offers

Oppo Reno 10 5G is launched in India at Rs 32,999. It is available in Ice Blue and Silver Grey colour options. Oppo Reno 10 5G is now available for pre-order on Flipkart.

In terms of sale, the smartphone will go on sale in India on July 27 at 12 pm on Flipkart. As for the sale offers, buyers can get Rs 2,000 instant discount on select bank cards bringing the price down to Rs 29,999.

Notably, Reno 10 Pro and Reno 10 Pro+ were launched in India at Rs 39,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively. Both of them are available for purchase on Flipkart.

Oppo Reno 10 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 10 5G comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED 3D curved display that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. Oppo Reno 10 5G runs on Android 13-based ColorOS 13.1.

Oppo Reno 10 features a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64MP primary sensor, a 32MP telephoto camera and an 8MP ultra wide angle lens. The smartphone comes with a 32MP Sony IMX709 front facing camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. The company claims that it can charge from 1 to 31 per cent in just 10 minutes. It weighs 187 gm and is 7.99 mm thin.

