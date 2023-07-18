Original Apple iPhone from 2007 sells for record Rs 1.56 crore in auction

A vintage 2007 Apple iPhone has fetched an astonishing $190,372.80 (Rs 1.56 crore) at an auction, surpassing its original sale price by a whopping 300 times. This particular iPhone, a pristine 4GB model still wrapped in its factory packaging, was in exceptional condition, according to the auction listing.

LCG Auctions, the auctioneer responsible for the sale, described the device as an immensely popular high-end collectable and highlighted its extraordinary rarity.

The auction garnered significant attention, with a total of 28 bids placed after an initial bid of $10,000. This impressive sale comes on the heels of a previous auction in February, where LCG Auctions successfully sold another first-generation iPhone for $63,356. Moreover, in March, another firm called Wright Auctions managed to secure a sale price of $40,320 for a similar first-generation iPhone.

The rarity and scarcity of this particular iPhone model make it a true "holy grail" for iPhone collectors, as described by LCG Auctions. It is exceptionally uncommon to find a first-generation iPhone that remains untouched, with no damage to its display or any broken buttons. The auction website even noted that the consignor was a member of the original engineering team at Apple during the iPhone's initial launch, adding an extra layer of historical significance to the device.

This year marks a significant milestone as it commemorates 16 years since the unveiling of the iPhone by Apple's then-chief executive, Steve Jobs. On January 9, 2007, during his keynote presentation at Macworld in San Francisco, California, Jobs declared, "Today, Apple is going to reinvent the phone." Little did the world know at the time that this statement would hold true. The iPhone rapidly became Apple's most successful product, revolutionising the mobile industry and earning the prestigious title of "2007 Invention of the Year" by Time magazine.

Notably, the 4GB model, the very one sold at auction, was discontinued shortly after its launch due to relatively low sales figures and the subsequent release of the more spacious 8GB model. This limited production run and subsequent discontinuation have contributed to the phone's scarcity and desirability among collectors and technology enthusiasts alike.

