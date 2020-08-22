Panasonic launches Home Office Solutions with 4K live streaming

Facilitating high-quality virtual interactions for work, Panasonic India has launched Home Office Solutions. Powered by Lumix, this new solution will extend the highest standard of live streaming and 4K video quality that will allow executives to effortlessly connect and communicate with clients and employees for a more personalised and interactive experience.

"The current times have transformed the way we live, work and do business. And no doubt that technology has powered efficient communication between all of us. However, with long virtual meetings on the rise, there is a need for more sustainable ways to fulfil professional commitments without compromising on one's health and body posture. Being a user of this solution at home and office, it has truly made my internal and external interactions a lot more engaging, life-like, and connected," says, Manish Sharma, President & CEO, Panasonic India and South Asia.

Easy to connect, the solution further assists to minimise time lags when interacting with multiple people at once and allows free movement during long hour meetings with its wide-angle view, both at home and office spaces. It also lets users record live streaming sessions for later use. This plug-in stream solution has been optimised to maintain eye focus.

"Our focus has always been to anticipate industry needs and introduce solutions that are a blend of quality and value. Through this Home Office Solution, we wanted to bring the power of video in everyday collaboration by offering not only a high-video quality camera by Lumix but a complete solution that helps business leaders to enhance their communication - be it for business discussions, group webinars, employee town halls, addressing live events, etc. Being a plug and stream model, the solution can be easily installed at home or office spaces," says Sandeep Sehgal, Business Chief, Imaging Business Group, Panasonic India & SAARC.

Starting at Rs 99,990, the compact Home Office set-up will include Lumix G9/G95, a tripod, USB power adapter, and HDMI connector capture card, and will be available across all Lumix 4K centres and the Panasonic website. All the user needs to do is insert the HDMI capture card in their laptop/desktop USB slot, and attach an HDMI cable from the camera to the capture card. There isn't any need for any software to be installed on the laptop/desktop. As the camera is detected as a webcam, it works on all meeting applications/platforms such as Zoom, MS Teams, etc. Panasonic is also providing full installation support to consumers.

