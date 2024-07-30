Paris Olympics 2024: How AI is transforming this historic sporting event

The Paris Olympics 2024 are showcasing how advanced AI technology can improve even a historic sporting event. Various aspects of the games, including talent identification and real-time performance analysis are impacted by the recent innovations in the world of AI. Such tools help scouts discover hidden talents in remote areas, and measure athletes’ performances with high precision. Even for the viewers and fans, AI is making the games more engaging, offering fans immersive experiences.

Intel’s AI platform for talent scouting

Intel, in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Senegal, has developed an AI platform to find talented athletes in remote areas. The AI app uses computer vision to analyse video footage from any camera-equipped device. This allows scouts to assess potential athletes without expensive equipment. In Senegal, Intel and IOC representatives have used this technology in six villages, assessing over 1,000 children, and identifying 40 promising talents.



OMEGA’s advanced timekeeping and analysis

OMEGA, the Official Timekeeper of the Olympic Games since 1932, has introduced advanced technology at Paris 2024 for precise measurements and in-depth performance data. Innovations include electronic starting pistols and enhanced starting blocks, quantum timers, and photocell technology. OMEGA’s computer vision technology tracks athletes' movements in real-time, providing detailed metrics without physical sensors. For example, cameras in beach volleyball capture data on player movements and ball trajectories, while in diving, AI and mathematical algorithms produce 3D models of dives.

Samsung’s AI-powered guidance for athletes

Samsung is offering AI-powered guidance for athletes. Their technology supports real-time feedback and performance enhancement through devices like the newly launched Galaxy Z Flip6. Equipped with advanced AI features, these devices provide athletes with data on their training and performance, helping them make adjustments and improvements instantly. This technology not only aids athletes in optimising their techniques but also ensures they are well-prepared for their events.

Broadcasting and viewer engagement



Paris 2024 features an end-to-end 8K broadcast, powered by Intel Xeon processors. AI-driven tools automate the generation of highlights, providing customised content to viewers. Intel has also created an AI-powered fan activation, allowing spectators to simulate becoming Olympic athletes.



The Paris Olympics 2024 show how AI technology can enhance sports, from identifying hidden talents to providing real-time performance data and immersive fan experiences.