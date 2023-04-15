'Parle G replaced Ores and diluted handwash': Employees share 'chindiest' cost-cutting measures by companies

Amid the global economic downturn, cost-cutting measures have become prevalent in several organisations worldwide, including bigwigs like Google, Twitter, and Goldman Sachs. These companies have cut down on employee perks, such as free fitness classes, fancy in-office coffee stations, and office spaces.

But it's not just the giant corporations that are reducing their expenses. Several small and medium-sized companies closer to home are also following suit. Recently, a discussion on Grapevine, an anonymous workplace experiences-sharing app, revealed some of the worst cost-cutting measures taken by Indian organisations.

The conversation started when a user asked about the "chindiest" or most miserly cost-cutting measure their company has taken. One user revealed that marketing company MoEngage was asking its employees not to attend the firm's flagship event in Bengaluru to "save money on the number of plates served during lunch and the amount of beer bottles served."

However, the discussion soon took a turn towards more humorous and surprising cost-cutting measures that some companies have taken. For example, an Amazon India employee revealed that individual dustbins provided to all employees were replaced by one big dustbin that everyone on the floor was expected to use.

Another employee shared that their fitness startup in Pune gave nothing to employees on Diwali, not even a box of sweets. This absence of Diwali gifts was a recurring theme in the responses, with several other users saying their companies skipped out on Diwali gifts or bonuses.

Some employees even claimed that their organisation collected money from employees to celebrate Diwali or other festivals. One disgruntled user had a long list of complaints against their previous employer, including being forced to pay Rs 2,500 as a fine for losing a cheap Dell mouse they received 7.5 years ago when they joined the organisation.

Another employee shared that their company had started diluting handwash in loos with water, while others complained that their organisation replaced Oreos with 50-50 Maska Chaska or stopped providing tissues in the restrooms and expected employees to use handkerchiefs instead.

