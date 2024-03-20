Pay from your wrist: Airtel Payments Bank, Noise, Mastercard collaborate on smartwatch with contactless payments

Airtel Payments Bank, in partnership with Noise, and Mastercard, a global leader in payment technology, has introduced a transformative innovation named "A New Way to Pay." This initiative aims to revolutionise contactless payments and make them accessible to a wider audience, heralding a new era in financial transactions.

Priced at Rs 2,999, these smartwatches, developed by Noise and enabled by Airtel Payments Bank, boast enhanced Tap and Pay capabilities, promising an unparalleled user experience.

Customers holding savings accounts with Airtel Payments Bank can seamlessly purchase the smartwatch through the Airtel Thanks App. For new customers, opening a bank account digitally on the app allows instant access to ordering the smartwatch, which can be activated within minutes and linked to their savings account, facilitating swift and secure transactions of up to INR 25,000 per day through the Tap and Pay feature.

Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, COO of Airtel Payments Bank, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "The Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch revolutionises how customers engage in contactless payments, offering unparalleled convenience. With this innovation, customers can effortlessly make transactions without the hassle of carrying extra cards or using their phones for small payments."

Amit Khatri, Co-founder of Noise, highlighted the company's commitment to innovation, stating, "Through the Tap and Pay functionality powered by NFC chips on the Mastercard network, we aim to simplify the payment process and enhance convenience by unlocking a new way for users to interact with their devices."

Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia at Mastercard, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating, "Today’s aspirational consumers are always on the lookout for unique multifaceted solutions that are quick, easy, efficient, and convenient."

The Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch, equipped with Bluetooth calling capability and boasting a battery life of up to 10 days, offers access to a plethora of features including 150 cloud-based watch faces, support for 130 sports modes, and IP68 water resistance. Additionally, features such as Stress Monitor and SpO2 Monitoring further enhance its utility as a comprehensive lifestyle solution.