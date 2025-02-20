Paytm introduces solar powered payment soundbox for digital payments

Paytm has launched India’s first solar-powered Soundbox, designed to provide an uninterrupted payment experience for merchants by harnessing sustainable energy. The device requires minimal sunlight for charging and offers full-day power, aiming to reduce electricity costs and support small businesses, particularly in rural and remote areas.

The Paytm Solar Soundbox integrates a solar panel on top, allowing automatic charging under sunlight. It features two batteries: one that charges via solar energy and another via electricity. The solar-powered battery can operate for a full day after 2-3 hours of exposure to sunlight, while the electricity-powered battery lasts up to 10 days without requiring a recharge. The device facilitates transactions through the Paytm QR code, enabling UPI and Rupay Credit Card payments.

Designed for small merchants such as hawkers, street vendors, and artisans, the device includes a 4G connection and a 3-watt speaker for clear audio payment confirmations. It supports notifications in 11 languages, making it accessible to a diverse user base across India.

Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, highlighted the role of small merchants in economic growth. "The launch of this affordable Paytm Solar Soundbox is a commendable step towards empowering small businesses, especially those in remote areas. This also reflects the vision of a self-reliant and environmentally conscious India."

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO of Paytm, emphasised the company’s commitment to financial inclusion and sustainable innovation through mobile payment solutions.

In addition to the Solar Soundbox, Paytm recently introduced the NFC Card Soundbox, combining NFC technology with mobile QR payments to offer an expanded payment ecosystem for offline merchants.