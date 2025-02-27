Paytm joins hands with US-based company Perplexity to launch AI-driven search

Paytm has announced a partnership with Perplexity, an AI-powered search platform, to introduce AI-driven search capabilities in its app. This integration will enable users to access real-time information, ask everyday questions, and make informed financial decisions within the Paytm ecosystem.

Paytm claims this new collaboration with Perplexity aims to meet the growing demand for digital solutions. The app will be offering AI-powered assistance directly. Users will have the ability to explore topics in their local language, which enhances accessibility and digital literacy.

Paytm’s founder and CEO, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, highlighted the impact of AI on information access. “AI is transforming the way people access information and make decisions. With Perplexity, we are bringing the power of AI to millions of Indian consumers, making knowledge and financial services more seamless and accessible,” he said.

The new AI-powered search feature will aid users in areas such as financial planning, market trends, and everyday decision-making. This is expected to simplify user engagement with digital services and enhance financial awareness.

Aravind Srinivas, CEO and Co-founder of Perplexity, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership. “We are thrilled to partner with Paytm, a pioneer and innovator in India’s mobile payment revolution. Our AI-powered search technology will help bring real-time, trusted answers to millions, enabling them to make informed decisions effortlessly,” he stated.

This collaboration is part of Paytm’s broader strategy to use technology for improving financial inclusion. Known for innovations like QR code-based payments and Soundbox devices, the company aims to integrate AI into its services.

The AI-powered search feature is expected to be rolled out soon within the Paytm app.