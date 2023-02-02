Pinterest lays off 150 people or nearly 5% of total workforce: Reports

The visual discovery and planning platform Pinterest has laid off 150 people, which is less than 5 per cent of its total workforce. Pinterest, a social media platform, offers a visual and organised way for users to discover, save, and plan content related to their interests.

According to a Bloomberg report, the company is yet to officially confirm the number of job cuts.

"We're making organizational changes to further set us up to deliver against our company priorities and our long-term strategy. Pinterest will support all impacted employees with separation packages, benefits and other services during the transition," a company spokesperson told Reuters.

The company allows users to save and organize images and videos on virtual boards. Users can save content by "pinning" it to a board, and they can browse and search for other users' pins to find inspiration for a wide range of topics, including fashion, home decor, cooking, and travel.

Pinterest was founded in December 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. The platform has over 445 million monthly active users and is one of the most famous social media sites. The majority of users are women, but the platform has a growing number of male users as well.

In addition to being a source of inspiration and a place to plan future purchases, Pinterest is also used as a search engine. The platform's algorithm ranks content based on a variety of factors, including user engagement and the relevance of the content to the user's search. This makes Pinterest a valuable tool for businesses, as it can be used to drive traffic and sales to their websites.

(With agency inputs)

