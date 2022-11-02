'Please continue complaining': Elon Musk takes a dig at critics of $8 Twitter Blue fee

Elon Musk announced an $8 fee for the new Twitter Blue subscription. This will be the first time a Twitter user will have to pay for a verification badge. Musk's new course of action has attracted much criticism on the platform. But Musk has a strong reply for all complainants. He asked Twitter users to "continue complaining", but the $8 fee is not going anywhere.

In his tweet, he said, "To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8". Earlier on Tuesday, Elon revealed that Twitter Blue would start charging an $8 fee from users in the US. He further explained the perks of the new subscription-based model. Musk also claimed that the pricing will be adjusted according to the purchasing power parity of the countries it will be launched in.

To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

Elon Musk announced the change in Twitter Blue within the first week of completing the takeover. The new changes are pitched to counter the problem of bots on the platform. Musk also aims to generate a steady source of revenue, apart from just advertisements.

How will the new Twitter Blue subscription work?

Elon Musk has announced a few features that will be provided with the new Twitter Blue subscription. Twitter hasn't rolled out these features or the new subscription model yet.

These are some of the features that you'll be eligible for with a fee of $8:

- Priority in replies, mentions & search (Musk claims this will be essential to defeat spam/scam)

- Ability to post long video & audio

- Half as many ads

Elon Musk also is also trying to entice creators to join the fray by introducing a benefit like adding a paywall bypass for publishers that work for them.