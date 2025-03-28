Poco F7 Pro, Poco F7 Ultra launched globally; check design, features, price and more

Poco on Thursday launched the F7 Pro and F7 Ultra smartphones in select global markets. Both smartphones in the F7 series feature 6.67" 2K AMOLED flat screens with 1.9mm thin bottom bezels, up to 3200 nits peak brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate.

Poco F7 Pro Specifications

The Poco F7 Pro is the successor to the F6 Pro, and the main change includes a processor upgrade, from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the F6 Pro to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 now in the Poco F7 Pro. The new phone features a flat 6.67" 2K AMOLED display with Dolby Vision and Atmos. It also includes Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for enhanced durability.

It is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. There is an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

It has a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Light Fusion 800 primary camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The camera is capable of recording videos in 8k resolution as well. On the front is a 20MP lens for selfies.

The Poco F7 Pro runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 out of the box. The battery size has also been upgraded from 5000mAh last year to 6000mAh. However, charging speed has gone down. The F6 Pro had support for 120W fast charging, whereas the F7 Pro comes with 90W fast charging.

Poco F7 Pro comes in two variants:

12GB + 256GB: $499 (approximately ₹42,500)

12GB + 512GB: $549 (approximately ₹47,000)

Poco F7 Ultra Specifications

The Poco F7 Ultra has the same 6.67" 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets Poco Shield Glass layer and a VisionBoost D7 chipset. It is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance, and also gets the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

It has the more powerful, top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and runs on Android 15 with HyperOS 2 out of the box.

The Poco F7 Ultra gets a triple rear camera setup, with a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP 2.5x floating telephoto lens with OIS, and a 32MP ultra-wide camera. There's also a 32MP lens on the front.

The F7 Ultra features a smaller 5300mAh battery, but supports faster 120W charging. There's also support for 50W wireless charging.

Poco F7 Ultra comes in two variants:

12GB + 256GB: $649 (approximately ₹55,500)

16GB + 512GB: $699 (approximately ₹60,000)

Sales for both devices has already begun in selected countries. However, the device isn't currently available in India. We can expect the India launch to happen very soon, with a detailed announcement for device pricing and offers exclusive to India.