OnMobile’s ONMO+ secures ₹40 Crore BlackSoil funding; Aims to bring affordable gaming at ₹4,999

ONMO+ offers entry price of ₹4,999

According to OnMobile, ONMO+ has an entry price of ₹4,999 and works across Smart TVs, laptops, tablets and smartphones, allowing users to switch between devices. The company is positioning the offering as a lower-cost route to premium gaming, compared with traditional consoles that can cost upwards of ₹50,000.

Its subscription includes a library of more than 100 premium games. OnMobile said it plans to expand the ecosystem and support eligible existing game licences from platforms such as Steam. However, the release did not specify subscription charges, internet requirements or a timeline for the planned licence support.

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Expansion through retail and telecom channels

Radhika Venugopal, whole-time director and chief financial officer of OnMobile, said the company aims to make premium gaming accessible across devices.

“With ONMO+, our vision is simple: premium gaming on all screens, for all,” she said. “BlackSoil will help us scale this vision and bring ONMO+ to more players across India through retail, marketplaces and telecom channels.”

The Bengaluru-headquartered company said it operates across 41 countries and reaches more than 69 million monthly active subscribers worldwide through its gaming, entertainment and enterprise businesses.

BlackSoil backs premium gaming access

Ankur Bansal, managing director of BlackSoil, said the financing supports a business addressing an access gap in India’s gaming market.

“India has one of the largest gaming audiences in the world, yet premium console gaming has barely scratched the surface of that base,” Bansal said. “OnMobile has built the right product to close that gap.”

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OnMobile cited more than 500 million active gamers in India in 2025, with the number projected to exceed 700 million by 2031.