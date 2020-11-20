PUBG Mobile release date in India: Here's what we know so far

PUBG fans have been waiting for the game's return with bated breath ever since it was banned in India. Well, now you all PUBG lovers can heave a sigh of relief as your wait is over with positive developments related to the game. PUBG Corporation has hinted the game will soon make a comeback with a special Indian version.

PUBG Corporation has informed that they are designing a battle royale game keeping India in mind. The game is yet to officially announce the exact date of the launch but all developments are indicating, India will soon be able to enjoy the game. According to a report by Inside Sport, India pre-registrations for Android and iOS have now opened for select users who are a part of Tap Tap game sharing community.

The app has already been registered by over 300,000 users and is currently rated 9.8/10. But there is neither any official announcement by the Corporation or any of its affiliates on the authenticity of the said registration module. As of now, the game hasn't been listed on Android and iOS apps.

Facebook and Instagram pages of PUBG Mobile India have posted teasers of the game, saying it is "coming soon." The Tap Tap listing also mentions the game will be available in both English and Hindi language. The Inside Story report said that, according to some experts, the main reason could be that the Indian Government is yet to come out with their official stance on the relaunch of the PUBG Mobile.

