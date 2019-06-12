PUBG Mobile update 0.13.0 to bring new Deathmatch mode and Godzilla theme; here's everything you need to know

PUBG Mobile will start rolling out the new 0.13.0 update in India today via Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Earlier yesterday, a server maintenance notice was issued, however, the maintenance is now over and servers are back online. The update will land in phases and won't be available immediately to everyone. But, if you can't wait for the stable update, the beta update can be easily downloaded from the PUBG forums.

The new PUBG update 0.13.0 will have a download size of 1.98GB for Android and 2.45GB for iOS. The changelog has already been published on the PUBG Mobile site revealing the changes that the new update will bring. As per the changelog, the update will bring the new Deathmatch mode to the game. The new mode will join the Survive Till Dawn mode under the EvoGround section. A similar mode was earlier seen on the Call of Duty Mobile Closed Beta. In the new Deathmatch mode, players will form teams and fight to get to 40 points. The first team to get to the magic figure will win the match. The 'last man standing' Deathmatch mode will see fire-fights in both first and third person modes. Players in this mode can also create their own rooms with room cards.

The new PUBG update also gets the upgraded third-party app prevention system and enhanced detection of cheating behaviour via the Virtual app, emulators, and modifiers. The new update will also bring the Godzilla theme in collaboration with the latest Godzilla movie. There will also be new Bizon gun, Kar98k skin in the gun lab, new skins and clothing.

Lastly, the new 0.13.0 PUBG Mobile update will bring the MVP showcase system. Every player in the game will get a default MVP pose The top 3 players in Classic mode or the MVP of the winning squad in TDM will be featured.

Considering the size of the update for both Android and iOS devices, it is advisable to connect to the stable Wi-Fi network.

Edited By: Udit Verma

