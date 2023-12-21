scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Pulitzer-winning authors join OpenAI, Microsoft copyright lawsuit

Feedback

Pulitzer-winning authors join OpenAI, Microsoft copyright lawsuit

The writers, including Pulitzer Prize winners Taylor Branch, Stacy Schiff and Kai Bird - who co-wrote the J. Robert Oppenheimer biography "American Prometheus" that was adapted into the hit film "Oppenheimer" this year.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
OpenAI, Microsoft copyright lawsuit getting bigger OpenAI, Microsoft copyright lawsuit getting bigger
SUMMARY
  • Writer and Hollywood Reporter editor Julian Sancton first filed the proposed class-action lawsuit last month
  • The case is one of several that have been brought against OpenAI and other tech companies over the alleged misuse of their work in AI training
  • The companies have denied the allegations

A consortium of 11 esteemed nonfiction authors, including renowned Pulitzer Prize winners Taylor Branch, Stacy Schiff, and Kai Bird, has launched a lawsuit in Manhattan federal court against tech titans OpenAI and Microsoft. The lawsuit alleges the misuse of the authors' literary works to train artificial intelligence models, notably OpenAI's ChatGPT and other AI-driven software.

Presenting their case on Tuesday, the authors accused the companies of breaching their copyrights by utilising their written content to train OpenAI's expansive GPT language models. This legal action asserts that OpenAI and Microsoft profited immensely from the unauthorised use of these nonfiction books, demanding fair compensation and redress for the authors' contributions.

Attorney Rohit Nath, representing the writers, asserted on Wednesday, "The defendants are profiting substantially from their unauthorised use of nonfiction books, and the rightful authors deserve equitable compensation and acknowledgement for their intellectual property."

The initial lawsuit, spearheaded by writer and Hollywood Reporter editor Julian Sancton last month, has now evolved into a proposed class-action lawsuit. This legal move aligns with similar actions taken by other prominent authors such as John Grisham, George R.R. Martin, and Jonathan Franzen, all alleging copyright infringement by OpenAI and other tech entities in their AI training protocols.

OpenAI and Microsoft, however, have refuted these allegations. Notably, Microsoft's integration of OpenAI's systems into its products and its substantial investment in the AI startup adds complexity to the legal discourse.

In the amended complaint lodged on Monday, the authors claimed that OpenAI had 'scraped' their works and various copyrighted materials from the internet without due authorisation. The lawsuit underscored Microsoft's significant involvement in the training and evolution of these AI models, thereby holding the tech giant equally accountable for copyright infringement.

The authors seek unspecified monetary damages and a court order mandating the cessation of copyright infringement by the implicated companies. This legal battle stands as a pivotal moment in defining the boundaries and responsibilities of tech enterprises utilising copyrighted material for AI development.

Also Read ‘A blessing in disguise’: Sam Altman reflects on OpenAI drama, compares it to his father's death

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Dec 21, 2023, 9:19 AM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement