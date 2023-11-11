QR code scams on the rise during festive celebrations; here’s how to be safe

The prevalence of QR code scams is on the rise, particularly during the festive season when a growing number of people use QR codes for online shopping and payments. Exploiting this trend, scammers create counterfeit QR codes that lead unsuspecting users to malicious websites or prompt the download of malware. Fraudsters are capitalising on the heightened marketing activities during the festive season to target unsuspecting consumers.

As the festive season approaches, there is an anticipated surge in financial scams and fraudulent transactions. According to The Future Crime Research Foundation (FCRF), a non-profit startup affiliated with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, there has been a notable increase in online financial fraud cases. These cases involve various methods, including QR codes, one-time passwords (OTPs), and debit/credit card transactions, constituting approximately 77.5 percent of cybercrimes in India.

What is a QR code scam?

A QR code scam involves the use of QR (Quick Response) codes to deceive individuals into providing sensitive information or downloading malicious content. Scammers can create fraudulent QR codes and place them in strategic locations or embed them in phishing emails, websites, or advertisements. When scanned, these codes may lead to malicious websites, phishing pages, or prompt the download of malware onto the user's device.

To avoid falling victim to QR code scams, consider the following precautions:

1. Be cautious when scanning: Only scan QR codes from trusted sources. Avoid scanning codes from unknown or suspicious sources.

2. Verify the source: Before scanning a QR code, verify the legitimacy of the source. Check if the code is associated with a reputable company or service.

3. Use a reliable QR code scanner app: Download a reputable QR code scanner app from a trusted app store. Some malicious apps may disguise themselves as QR code scanners to trick users.

4. Check the URL:** After scanning a QR code that leads to a website, review the URL before entering any personal information. Make sure it starts with "https://" for secure connections.

5. Update your device and apps: Keep your device's operating system and applications up to date to benefit from security patches and improvements.

6. Beware of redirects: If the QR code leads you to a website that requests sensitive information, be cautious. Legitimate websites use secure methods for data input, and you should only provide personal information on trusted sites.

7. Use a secure network: Avoid scanning QR codes on unsecured or public Wi-Fi networks. Use a secure network to reduce the risk of interception and unauthorised access.

8. Educate yourself: Stay informed about common QR code scams and phishing tactics. Being aware of potential threats increases your ability to recognise and avoid them.

