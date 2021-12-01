Qualcomm and Google are going to work together to speed up AI development

Alongside the new flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm also announced a collaboration with Google Cloud at the Snapdragon Summit 2021. This collaboration is going to bring Google’s Neural Architecture Search to Qualcomm’s platforms with an aim to accelerate the development of AI models.

Qualcomm said with Google’s services it is going to become to first SoC customer to offer the Google Cloud Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search services. This is going to first be available on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform and then on other platforms across the Snapdragon portfolio including IoT, automotive, mobile, and XR.

Google Cloud had announced the Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search in May this year and it is a unified platform for developing, deploying, and maintaining AI models. As Google says that training models with Vertex AI require about 80 per cent fewer lines of code as compared to other training platforms. The company also said that Vertex AI is the same toolkit that powers computing vision, language, structured data, etc. on Google.

While Vertex AI in itself consists of various tools, Qualcomm is going to particularly focus on the Neural Architecture Search to optimise AI models. Vertex AI’s Neural Architecture Search is going to be integrated into Qualcomm’s Neural Processing SDK and will run on the Qualcomm AI Engine.

“With this collaboration, Qualcomm Technologies will now be able to build and optimize new AI models in weeks rather than months, and we’re thrilled at the impact this will have on people using Snapdragon-powered devices,” June Yang, vice president of Cloud AI and Industry Solutions at Google Cloud, said.

