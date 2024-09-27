Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channels, including BeerBiceps, restored after hack

The YouTube channels of popular podcaster and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, have been restored after a hacking incident on the night of September 25. The hackers had deleted all the videos from both channels and renamed them with titles linked to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and US presidential candidate Donald Trump. One channel was renamed “@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024” and the other “@Tesla.event.trump_2024,” with content promoting Musk and Trump.

Related Articles

Following the hack, YouTube temporarily removed the channels, resulting in a "404 not found" page. However, both channels have now been fully restored with their original content.

Although the "Ranveer Allahbadia" and "BeerBiceps" channels are back online with their original videos intact, a glitch remains on the "Home" section of both pages, which displays the message, “This channel doesn’t have any content.” Despite this, all videos are accessible through other sections of the channels.

The "Ranveer Allahbadia" channel, which boasts 9.4 million subscribers, has had all 111 of its videos restored. The channel, known for "The Ranveer Show" podcast, features interviews with prominent figures from Bollywood, entrepreneurship, and various other fields.

The "BeerBiceps" channel, Allahbadia's first YouTube venture, has 280 videos restored, though it is currently listed under the temporary username "@MyChannel-e4p." Initially focused on fitness, the channel now covers a broader range of topics.

Ranveer Allahbadia addressed the hack through a series of Instagram posts, acknowledging the breach but reassuring his followers that the situation was under control. He emphasised that the incident was not a publicity stunt and that his team was collaborating with YouTube to resolve the issue.

How to protect your YouTube channel and social media accounts from such hacks

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) – Strengthen your account by activating 2FA, which requires both your password and a verification code sent to your phone or generated by an authenticator app. This adds an extra layer of protection against unauthorised access.

Use Strong, Unique Passwords – Avoid using simple or repeated passwords. Instead, create complex combinations of letters, numbers, and symbols. Using a password manager can help store and generate secure passwords for multiple accounts.

Beware of Phishing Scams – Always be cautious of emails or messages asking for login credentials or personal information. Hackers often use phishing tactics to trick you into revealing sensitive data. Verify the source before clicking on any links or attachments.

Limit Access to Third-Party Apps – Only allow trusted apps and services to access your YouTube account. Unauthorised or insecure apps can introduce vulnerabilities, making it easier for hackers to exploit your account.

Regularly Monitor Account Activity – Keep an eye on your account’s login history for any unusual activity. If you notice anything suspicious, update your password immediately and check your recovery information, like backup email or phone number, for accuracy.