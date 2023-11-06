‘Real-time interaction during live sports’: SportsBaazi co-founder Puneet Dua on how SportsBaazi sets itself apart

In the ever-expanding landscape of online gaming, SportsBaazi is making waves with a distinctive approach to capturing a significant market share in the Indian gaming industry. The company's co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Puneet Dua had a chat with Business Today to shed light on their business strategy and the innovations that set them apart.



Can you outline SportsBaazi's business strategy for capturing a significant market share in the online gaming industry?

SportsBaazi is setting out to capture a significant market share in India's burgeoning online gaming industry through a multifaceted strategy that emphasises innovation, engagement, and community building. The platform's unique "Watch and Play" category revolutionises the way fans engage with live sports by allowing them to actively participate in the game while watching, thereby transforming passive spectators into active participants. SportsBaazi is also levelling the playing field for newcomers with its 'Learn Module,' where users can glean tips and tricks to improve their gameplay. Its 'Reward Store' goes a step further by incentivising participation, offering users the chance to earn tangible rewards merely by playing. Beyond these distinctive features, the platform distinguishes itself with innovative gaming formats like Stocks Fantasy, Fantasy Wars, and Stats Fantasy, designed to provide a thrilling and ever-changing user experience. SportsBaazi is equally committed to building a robust community of sports enthusiasts through enriched content and social engagement opportunities.

How do you intend to attract and retain users in a highly competitive gaming market, and what strategies will you employ to achieve this?

Complementing its technological and strategic initiatives, SportsBaazi is leveraging gamification to create an immersive fan experience, particularly through its revolutionary 'Watch and Play' feature. The platform also aims to cultivate loyalty among its user base by offering robust reward programs, which include bonuses and exclusive access to special features. Alongside these, SportsBaazi places a strong emphasis on user education, regularly updating its community with insightful tips, strategies, and statistical analyses to keep them engaged and well-informed. Moreover, the platform amplifies its user engagement through a dynamic social media strategy, featuring community contests, fantasy tips, and timely player statistics to maintain a buzz and keep the community interactive and engaged.

What are your key initiatives and plans for the next three years to drive growth and expand your user base?

In addition to its user-centric initiatives, SportsBaazi is also making substantial investments in technology to ensure a seamless gaming experience across its platform. This involves the integration of advanced algorithms and analytics, powered by Artificial Intelligence, to offer highly personalised and intuitive user experiences. Furthermore, the platform is willing to enter strategic partnerships with major sports leagues and tournaments, enabling exclusive content and promotional activities that deepen fan engagement and offer unique insights into the sports they love.

Could you detail the technology-first updates and product enhancements that SportsBaazi is implementing to enhance the gaming experience?

SportsBaazi is doubling down on its commitment to offer a superior gaming experience by integrating several technology-first updates and product enhancements. One of the most impactful is the deployment of real-time analytics, which provides players with instant statistics, thereby enabling them to make well-informed decisions as they engage with the platform. This not only elevates gameplay but also adds a layer of depth and strategy that sports enthusiasts will appreciate. Additionally, to ensure an uninterrupted and responsive user experience, SportsBaazi has invested in cloud technologies that enable seamless scalability. This infrastructure ensures that the platform can manage increased user loads effectively, thereby maintaining performance and user engagement regardless of the number of active players.

Can you provide insights into player-centric hacks, such as Bankroll Management, and how they are integrated into the platform to benefit users?

SportsBaazi places user experience at the forefront, integrating features like Bankroll Management to provide players with valuable tools and tips for effective money management. This empowers users to play more strategically, optimising their investments in the platform. Additionally, SportsBaazi offers skill development resources, including tutorials and practice games, to help users enhance their understanding and abilities in various sports. These player-centric features not only improve gameplay but also contribute to responsible and enriched engagement on the platform.



What measures are in place to maintain the security and reliability of the platform, especially considering the sensitive nature of online gaming?

To ensure the utmost security and reliability, SportsBaazi employs robust data encryption techniques to protect sensitive user information. The platform also conducts regular security audits to identify and address potential vulnerabilities, thereby maintaining a secure and trustworthy environment for its users.



What are your thoughts around the 28% GST on the gaming industry introduced by the government recently?



Online gaming has experienced remarkable growth in a short period, and poised for significant expansion in the future. The establishment of self-regulatory bodies is a positive step to eliminate misconduct, allowing legitimate players like us to introduce cutting-edge innovations and products that align with the government's "Make in India" initiative. While the change in the tax structure presents new challenges, we see it as an opportunity to align our services with government regulations and contribute to the nation's growth. We are fully committed to complying with these new regulations and are actively working on mechanisms to ensure our customers continue to enjoy a seamless gaming experience.

DISCLAIMER: The fantasy sports games on the SportsBaazi platform involve an element of financial risk and may be addictive. Please play responsibly and at your own risk.