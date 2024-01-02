‘Really want to attend the party’: Zomato CEO reveals massive delivery order with 125 items

Zomato CEO, Deepinder Goyal, recently shared an incident about an extraordinary party order from Kolkata, where a customer ordered 125 items in a single go. Goyal went on to say that he has the desire to attend such a party too. The massive order was debunked later by Goyal himself.

In a conversation thread with a user named Yash Desai, Goyal revealed the content of the mega order. The X-user asked Goyal about the number of delivery personnel required to deliver the order. Goyal revealed that the order was delivered by a single delivery agent because it consisted entirely of 125 'rumali rotis'.

Goyal also shared some interesting statistics about Zomato's performance on New Year's eve. He highlighted that Maharashtra received the most orders from outside India and that the company had achieved a record-breaking number of orders for a single day. He claimed that the company has delivered almost as many orders on this New Year's eve as much as the combined order in NYE 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 combined

Really want to attend the party in Kolkata – where someone just ordered 125 items in a single order 🤯 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2023

Goyal also revealed that customers on Zomato tipped over Rs 97 lakh till late night on December 31. He also revealed that Bengaluru was the city with most events booked and tables reserved on New Year's Eve.

‘War Room’ Antics

Zomato and Goyal also came under fire after one of his posts showed multiple employees at the company working diligently in a conference room on December 31. Goyal called it a ‘War Room’ in an effort to deal with the high order volume at New Year’s eve.

“This is not an achievement. This shows your product is not at par and you are making people work on weekend. Planning and execution of project looks damn poor,” an X user wrote.

