Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones edition teased, with launch imminent

Realme has announced a new limited-edition smartphone created in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, inspired by the HBO series Game of Thrones.

The device, officially named the Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited Edition, features a black-and-gold finish with nano-engraved dragon motifs. A key highlight is its heat-sensitive back panel, which changes colour from black to red when warmed, a design inspired by Daenerys Targaryen’s rebirth from fire.

Realme has also introduced themed software features, including custom user interface options based on House Stark and House Targaryen. Buyers will receive a limited-edition gift box containing a miniature replica of Westeros, an Iron Throne phone stand, and collectible house insignia cards.

According to the company, the design takes inspiration from the show’s themes of resilience, rebellion and reinvention. The collaboration is part of Realme’s broader strategy to attract young users through crossover projects with global entertainment brands.

Commenting on the launch, Xu Qi, Vice President and CMO of Realme, said, “This collaboration is a testament to realme’s commitment to innovation for fun and youth engagement. By merging inspiring legends with immersive design, we’re empowering the young generation to embrace their identity and impact the world around them.”