Realme GT 7 Pro launched in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset; see price

Realme has officially unveiled its highly anticipated flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, in India. Loaded with the latest technology, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, a 6.78-inch curved display, and 120W ultra-fast charging, the GT 7 Pro sets a new benchmark for performance and style in the premium smartphone segment.

The phone, which features an IP69 water and dust resistance rating and a powerful 50MP periscope camera, combines functionality and aesthetics, debuting in two sleek color options: Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey.

The Realme GT 7 Pro starts at ₹59,999 for the 12GB RAM variant with a launch offer reducing the price to ₹56,999. For users requiring more power, the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage version is priced at ₹62,999. The device will be available for purchase starting November 29, making it a prime contender for holiday tech upgrades.

The Realme GT 7 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2780x1264), ensuring sharp visuals and vibrant colors. With a 120Hz refresh rate, 6500 nits peak brightness, and 120% DCI-P3 color gamut, the screen is perfect for gaming, streaming, and everyday use. Its 92.8% screen-to-body ratio further enhances the immersive viewing experience.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile Platform, the device features a 3nm octa-core CPU clocked at 4.32GHz, paired with an Adreno 830 GPU for smooth gaming and multitasking. It is available in configurations of 12GB or 16GB RAM and up to 512GB internal storage, with 28GB dynamic RAM expansion for heavy-duty usage.

The GT 7 Pro comes with a triple-camera setup:

• 50MP periscope portrait camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor.

• 50MP Sony IMX906 main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) for low-light performance.

• 8MP ultra-wide camera for versatile shooting.

For selfies, the phone offers a 16MP front camera. Video capabilities include 8K recording at 24fps, 4K at 60fps, and slow-motion options at 1080p up to 240fps. Photography enthusiasts can explore modes like Night, Portrait, and even an Underwater mode, leveraging the phone’s IP69 rating.

With a 5800mAh battery, the GT 7 Pro ensures all-day performance. The 120W SuperVOOC fast charging technology allows the phone to reach a full charge in minutes, setting a new standard for flagship phones.

The device supports 5G dual-mode, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC. With stereo speakers, it delivers an enhanced audio experience. The IP69 certification protects against water and dust, ensuring durability in various environments.