Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, Narzo 60 5G launched in India: Price, specs, offers

Realme introduced its budget-friendly Narzo 60 series that includes Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Narzo 60 5G in India today. The highlights of the newly launched phones include a circular camera setup and vegan leather back, just like its Realme 11 Pro series that debuted in India recently. Both Realme Narzo 60 5G and Narzo 60 Pro 5G models will go on sale on Amazon during the upcoming Prime Day sale.

Realme Narzo 60 5G, Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G India price, sale offers

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G is launched in three storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 23,999, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 26,999 and the 12GB RAM + 1TB storage variant will cost you Rs 29,999.

Realme Narzo 60 5G comes in two storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is launched at Rs 17,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999.

Both phones come in Mars Orange and Cosmic Black colour variants.

Now we meet the all-new #realmenarzo605G!



With a Premium Vegan Leather Design, inspired by the Martian Horizon so you can #ExploreTheNext☄️#realmenarzo60series5G



Tune into the live stream: https://t.co/TkoaEi1QLv pic.twitter.com/x8Sa0LZFkw July 6, 2023

Pre-bookings of Realme Narzo 60 series will begin today and will end on July 14. In terms of sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on SBI and ICICI credit cards, during pre-orders.

The first sale of Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 60 5G will take place on July 15 on Amazon and Realme’s official website.

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G specifications

Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch curved display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage. It runs on Android 13 based Realme UI 4.0.

For photography, Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 100MP primary sensor that supports OIS and a 2MP portrait lens. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone sports a 16MP front facing camera.

In terms of battery, the smartphone houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 60 5G specifications

Realme Narzo 60 5G features a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and offers a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset and offers 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0.

Just like the Pro model, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor. It has an 8MP front facing camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Commenting on realme narzo 60 Series 5G, Mr. Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment Amazon India said, “At Amazon, we are obsessed with working customers backwards. We believe that providing a wide selection of high-quality products is an important part of that commitment. And today, with the launch of the realme narzo 60 Series 5G, we are adding to the growing portfolio of the popular realme narzo series on Amazon.in.

Also Read:

OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Nord CE3 5G, Nord Buds 2r earbuds launched in India: Price, specifications, availability

Elon Musk biography by Walter Isaacson is now available for pre-order on Amazon; check details here