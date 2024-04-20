scorecardresearch
Elon Musk's India trip deferred: Opposition says Tesla CEO read the message on the wall

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said INDIA's PM will welcome Elon Musk and the new INDIA Government will promote electric vehicles even more aggressively.

Elon Musk's two-day trip to India was scheduled to begin on April 21. Elon Musk's two-day trip to India was scheduled to begin on April 21.

Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk has postponed his India trip and might visit the country in the second half of year. Commenting on Musk's decision, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the Tesla CEO changed his decision as he read the message of the public.  

"He too has now read the writing on the wall and decided to put off his visit. INDIA's PM will welcome him soon, and the INDIA Government will promote electric vehicles even more aggressively," the Congress leader posted on the social platform X.

Musk's visit was planned for April 21-22. He was scheduled to meet PM Modi and unveil a $2-3 billion investment for a factory on the Indian soil, post-policy change that reduced import car tariffs for local investment.

Musk confirmed that he has deferred his India trip and come in the second half of the year. He said: “Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed, but I do very much look forward to visiting later this year”.

Not just Ramesh, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said Musk didn't want to be a part of the BJP election campaign.

"Is it true that Elon Musk figured that he’d end up being pulled into BJP Jumla Prachaar and hence he has postponed his trip?" Chaturvedi wrote on X.

On April 22, Musk planned to meet with spacetech startups like Agnikul Cosmos, Bellatrix Aerospace, Skyroot Aerospace, Dhruva Space, Pixxel, SatSure, and Digantara in New Delhi.

Besides, Musk had plans to meet with government officials to go over the specifics and needs for establishing the electric vehicle assembly plant and Starlink internet service.

Published on: Apr 20, 2024, 7:34 PM IST
