Realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi variant to launch on April 15 alongside Realme P1 series

Realme Pad 2 is confirmed to launch in India on April 15 at 12 pm alongside the Realme P series. The upcoming version will be the Wi-Fi variant of the tablet that was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 19,999. The highlights of this tablet include support for 33W fast charging, dual rear camera setup and a 120Hz 2k display.

It will go on sale in India on Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme Pad 2 was launched in two storage variants. Realme Pad 2 is launched in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you Rs 22,999 in India. It comes in Grey and Green colours.

Realme Pad 2 specifications, features

Realme Pad 2 features an 11.5-inch display with an 85.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The display comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz but it will support an adaptive refresh rate which can alternate between 40Hz, 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the content being watched.

It is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with Mali-G57 MC2 and offers up to 6GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the tablet comes with two 8MP cameras on the front and back. Realme Pad 2 is equipped with an 8,360mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging support.

Realme P series specifications

Realme is set to launch two models in the Realme P series on April 15. Realme P1 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset whereas the Realme P1 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. Both phones will come with an AMOLED 120Hz display.

Notably, the new P Series will be exclusively available in India and will be sold through Flipkart. The mid-range smartphone will support 5G and is expected to feature powerful chipsets, considering the emphasis on 'power'.

