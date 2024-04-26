Reddit back up after global outage that affected thousands

Reddit, the popular social media platform, experienced a significant outage earlier today, leaving users worldwide unable to access the site for nearly an hour. Users attempting to visit the platform were met with an error message stating, "Oops, something went wrong, please try again later."

The disruption began around 10:10 PM IST, with reports flooding in on Downdetector, a website that tracks online service outages. At its peak, the outage affected tens of thousands of users in the United States, with additional reports coming in from users in other countries, including the UK and India.

In response to the widespread issue, Reddit issued a statement on its status page, attributing the problem to a backend issue. The company assured users that they had identified the issue and were actively working to resolve it. This incident follows another reported issue earlier in the day, which Reddit claims to have resolved around 9:50 PM IST.

Acknowledging the disruption, Reddit stated, "We have fixed the issue that left tens of thousands of users across the globe without access to the social media platform for more than half an hour." The company confirmed that they have deployed a fix, and the platform is now operational again.