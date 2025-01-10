Redmi 14C 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price and all details here

The Redmi 14C 5G is now on sale in India. The entry-level smartphone comes equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, giving it ample power, as well as 5G capabilities. It comes in three different storage variants, starting at ₹9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version, the 6GB + 64GB version costs ₹10,999 and the 6GB + 128GB model costs ₹11,999.
Redmi 14C 5G Specifications
The Redmi 14C 5G comes in three colour options: Stargaze Black, Starlight Blue, and Stardust Purple, The phone has a stylish rear panel, which is a big upgrade over its bland-looking predecessor, the Redmi 13C. The circular island on the back has a dual-camera setup that has support for 1080p video recording at 30fps.
Despite only supporting 18W charging speed, the phone comes with a 33W adapter in the box. The Redmi 14C 5G comes with a single bottom-firing speaker, and also has a loud 150% super volume mode.
