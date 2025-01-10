Redmi 14C 5G goes on sale in India today: Check price and all details here

The Redmi 14C 5G is now on sale in India. The entry-level smartphone comes equipped with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, giving it ample power, as well as 5G capabilities. It comes in three different storage variants, starting at ₹9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB version, the 6GB + 64GB version costs ₹10,999 and the 6GB + 128GB model costs ₹11,999.

Redmi 14C 5G Specifications

6.88" HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate

Up to 600 nits of peak brightness

Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 4nm Mobile Platform

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 14 with Xiaomi HyperOS

Dual with 5G support

50MP dual rear camera

8MP front camera

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack

Dimensions: 171.88×77.8×8.22mm

Weight: 205g (Starlight Blue and Stardust Purple) / 212g (Stargaze Black)

IP52 Dust and splash resistant

5160mAh battery with support for 18W charging with Type-C

The Redmi 14C 5G comes in three colour options: Stargaze Black, Starlight Blue, and Stardust Purple, The phone has a stylish rear panel, which is a big upgrade over its bland-looking predecessor, the Redmi 13C. The circular island on the back has a dual-camera setup that has support for 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Despite only supporting 18W charging speed, the phone comes with a 33W adapter in the box. The Redmi 14C 5G comes with a single bottom-firing speaker, and also has a loud 150% super volume mode.