Reliance Jio budget friendly 1.5GB daily data plans under Rs 300: Details and benefits

Reliance Jio has unveiled prepaid plans under Rs 300, providing 1.5GB of daily data for users looking to balance affordability and functionality. While these plans don’t include unlimited 5G, they cater to those whose daily data needs stay within 1.5GB, making them an economical choice without compromising essential services.

Jio Prepaid Plans with 1.5GB Daily Data

Reliance Jio offers three plans under Rs 300, each with varying validity periods and bundled benefits:

1. Rs 199 Plan

• Validity: 18 days

• Benefits: 1.5GB of daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS/day

• Additional Perks: Access to JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud

• Post-FUP Speed: 64 Kbps

2. Rs 239 Plan

• Validity: 22 days

• Benefits: Similar to the Rs 199 plan—1.5GB of daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS/day

• Additional Perks: JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud

3. Rs 299 Plan

• Validity: 28 days

• Benefits: Identical to the above plans, including unlimited calls and 1.5GB of daily data

• Additional Perks: JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud

When broken down, the daily cost of these plans is nearly identical:

• Rs 199 Plan: Rs 11.05/day

• Rs 239 Plan: Rs 10.86/day

• Rs 299 Plan: Rs 10.67/day

This marginal difference means users can choose a plan based on the desired service validity without significant cost variations.

These plans are ideal for users who:

• Have moderate data consumption needs (1.5GB daily).

• Prefer affordability over the premium features of 5G plans.

• Value additional services like JioTV and JioCinema.

While frequent recharges are necessary due to shorter validity, these plans remain a practical choice for budget-conscious users.