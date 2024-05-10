Reliance Jio launches new plan with Netflix, Amazon Prime, and JioCinema; check price, other details

Jio has recently launched an appealing postpaid plan targeting avid streamers. This ₹888 monthly plan, available for JioFiber and Jio AirFiber users, seems to be Jio's answer to the increasing demand for comprehensive streaming options. The plan comes with unlimited data capped at a speed of 30 Mbps. This should comfortably accommodate standard streaming needs. Here's what you need to know about this offering:

A wide range of OTT platforms



One of the most attractive aspects of the plan is its access to 15 OTT apps, which includes major names like Netflix (basic plan), Amazon Prime, and JioCinema Premium. This variety ensures that subscribers will have a broad spectrum of content, from movies and TV shows to documentaries and exclusive series.

Special offers



In a strategic move to lure cricket fans, Jio has also integrated the Jio IPL Dhan Dhana Dhan offer with this plan. Subscribers can get a 50-day discount credit voucher for their Jio broadband service, which is a timely benefit with the ongoing T20 cricket season. This offer is valid until May 31, 2024, providing an additional incentive to choose this plan during the cricket season.

For new and existing users



Whether you're a new subscriber eager to explore Jio’s streaming service or an existing user looking to upgrade, this plan caters to all. Current users on both prepaid and other postpaid plans can switch to this new offering easily, ensuring no one is left out from enjoying the benefits.