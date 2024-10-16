Reliance Jio’s superhit Rs 3,599 annual plan: Unlimited calls, daily data, free OTT; see details

Reliance Jio has tailored its offerings to meet the diverse needs of its vast customer base. Among its popular recharge options, the Rs 3,599 annual plan stands out for users seeking a comprehensive year-long package with substantial data, unlimited calling, and access to popular OTT services.

The Rs 3,599 plan, valid for a full 365 days, provides users with unlimited calling to any network across the country, 100 free SMS per day, and a robust daily data allowance of 2.5 GB. This translates to an impressive total of 912.5 GB of data over the year. Additionally, the plan includes a True 5G offer, granting unlimited data for users in regions with 5G connectivity, enabling customers to experience high-speed browsing and streaming where available.

Along with core connectivity features, Jio enriches the user experience by including complimentary access to Jio’s suite of digital services. This includes JioCinema, offering a range of movies, TV shows, and sports content; JioTV, which provides live television across multiple channels; and JioCloud, which gives users secure storage space for their photos, videos, and important files.

The introduction of this competitive plan arrives as rival telecom operators like Airtel and Vodafone Idea have recently hiked their plan rates by 15%. Jio’s strategic pricing for its annual plan positions it as an attractive alternative for customers, ensuring high value in a landscape of rising costs.

Designed for users who prefer the convenience of a single recharge, the Rs 3,599 annual plan not only saves time but also offers a complete solution for data, calls, and entertainment in one package. With Jio’s continued focus on affordability and digital access, this plan offers users a well-rounded, hassle-free experience throughout the year.