Reliance JioSpaceFiber: What is satellite internet and how will it work in India

JioSpaceFiber is a satellite-based broadband service announced by Reliance Jio at the Indian Mobile Congress. Unlike standard broadband that uses cables or fiber to deliver high-speed internet, JioSpaceFiber uses communication satellites to provide internet access. JioSpaceFiber is different in comparison to both JioAirFiber and Jio Fibre.

A satellite dish installed near your home sends and receives data from satellites orbiting the Earth. This technology allows for internet coverage in areas where traditional cable or fiber connections may not be available, such as rural areas. However, it’s worth noting that satellite internet might experience slightly higher latency (delay) because the data has to travel to space and back.

JioSpaceFiber has already started rolling out in select regions across India, including Gir in Gujarat, Korba in Chattisgarh, Nabrangpur in Odissa, and ONGC in Jorhat, Assam. The company is partnering with a Luxembourg-based company, SES, to provide this service. This new venture aims to disrupt the internet connectivity landscape in India.

Cable Broadband vs Satellite Internet: Speed, Coverage, and Latency

Broadband internet speeds can vary based on the type of wires used. Fiber, the fastest medium, can deliver speeds over 1000mbps. Satellite internet also provides high speeds, but cable internet is usually faster and more reliable. Satellite internet has the advantage of being available almost everywhere, as the signal comes from space. This makes it a viable option for people in rural areas lacking access to cable or fiber connections.

Broadband internet options like fiber and cable can only provide access where there is existing infrastructure. One potential drawback of satellite internet is relatively higher latency because the data has to travel to space and back. This could affect real-time online activities like gaming or video conferencing.

Types of Satellites

Satellites orbiting the Earth fall into one of three categories:

Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Low Earth Orbit (LEO)

1. Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites orbit at 35,786 km above the surface of the earth. They match the Earth’s rotation as they travel, remaining above the same point on the ground. Due to their size and altitude, only three GEO satellites are required to cover the entire surface of the earth.

2. Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) satellites occupy the space between 5,000 and 12,000 km above earth. Their lower altitude enables lower latency compared to GEO satellites but necessitates more spacecraft – between eight and 20 – for complete coverage.

3. Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites operate between 850 and 2000 km1. While LEO satellites deliver the lowest latency of the three orbits, LEO networks require an exponentially higher number of satellites for full coverage, and atmospheric drag reduces satellite lifespan.

Also read: Reliance JioSpaceFiber: After JioAirFiber, Jio showcases India's first satellite-based gigabit broadband service; all you need to know

Also read: Should you buy Reliance Jio AirFiber or JioFiber? Check which one is a better fit for you