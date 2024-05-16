‘Free Dhaniya’ on Blinkit: CEO Albinder Dhindsa agrees with a mom’s suggestion to give out free coriander

scorecardresearch
Responding to the buzz, Blinkit's CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, swiftly announced the new feature on X, acknowledging the user's mom for the idea

Zomato had acquired Blinkit for $568 million in 2022 but since then the latter’s implied valuation has grown to $13 billion on the back of improved performance, according to Goldman Sachs analysts. Zomato had acquired Blinkit for $568 million in 2022 but since then the latter’s implied valuation has grown to $13 billion on the back of improved performance, according to Goldman Sachs analysts.

Blinkit, known for its quick grocery deliveries, has introduced a charming update: free coriander with purchases that meet a certain vegetable threshold. This new feature was inspired by a social media post from a user whose mother was dismayed at being charged for 'dhaniya,' a staple that’s usually handed out for free by local vendors.

The story started on social media, where the user said his mother was shocked to know that she had to pay for coriander on Blinkit. This post quickly resonated with many. Many households purchase vegetables from vendors who offer a certain amount of coriander and green chilies with every big purchase. Blinkit is trying to simulate a similar custom with its online users. 

The user wrote, “Mom got a mini heart attack because she had to pay for dhaniya on Blinkit. @albinder- mom is suggesting that you should bundle it for free with certain amount of veggies.”

Responding to the buzz, Blinkit's CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, swiftly announced the new feature on X, acknowledging the user's mom for the idea. In his post, he said, “It’s live! Everyone please thank Ankit’s mom. We will polish the feature in the next couple of weeks.”

Published on: May 16, 2024, 12:23 PM IST
