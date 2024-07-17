Royal Enfield launches Guerrilla 450 in India at Rs 2.39 lakh; check details

Royal Enfield has launched its latest motorcycle, the Guerrilla 450, in India. This premium roadster is built on the Sherpa 450 platform and features a 452cc engine delivering 40PS and 40Nm of torque. The bike offers dynamic chassis options and multiple riding modes for varied riding conditions.

Available in three variants – Analogue, Dash, and Flash – the Guerrilla 450 comes in six colour options. Bookings in India have started, with test rides and retail sales beginning on August 1, 2024. The introductory price is set at Rs 2,39,000 (ex-showroom).

Siddhartha Lal, Managing Director of Eicher Motors, highlighted the bike's character and sophisticated engineering. He emphasized its suitability for both city rides and longer journeys. B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, spoke about the bike’s perfect tuning for city and weekend rides, praising its handling and performance.

Features

Riding Modes: Performance Mode and Eco Mode, offering adaptable throttle responses.

Ergonomics: Designed for both upright and sporty riding postures.

Technology: Comes with the Tripper Dash infotainment system on mid and top variants, which includes navigation, music control, and weather updates.

Accessories

Royal Enfield has also introduced a range of accessories and apparel for the Guerrilla 450, including engine guards, urban seats, and a new Crossroader riding jacket.

Key details:

Platform: Built on the Sherpa 450 platform.

Engine: The Guerrilla 450 boasts a 452cc engine, delivering 40PS and 40Nm of torque.

Chassis: Features a dynamic chassis with multiple riding modes.

Variants and Colours: Available in three variants – Analogue, Dash, and Flash – with six colour options.



Complete pricing



Analogue Variant:

Smoke Silver: Rs 2,39,000 (ex-showroom)

Playa Black: Rs 2,39,000 (ex-showroom)



Dash Variant:

Playa Black: Rs 2,49,000 (ex-showroom)

Gold Dip: Rs 2,49,000 (ex-showroom)



Flash Variant:

Yellow Ribbon: Rs 2,54,000 (ex-showroom)

Brava Blue: Rs 2,54,000 (ex-showroom)