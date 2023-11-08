Royal Enfield’s First-Ever Electric Motorcycle: All you need to know about Himalayan Electric Concept

Royal Enfield has unveiled its first-ever electric motorcycle, the Electric Himalayan. The new design concept was revealed at the ongoing EICMA 2023 in Milan. As the name suggests, this new bike is just in the concept phase but it is still very important as it confirms that Royal Enfield has reached advanced stages in its development of electric motorcycles. Royal Enfield also introduced the new Himalayan 452 at the EICMA 2023. The new 452 will be replacing the iconic Himalayan 411. However, Royal Enfield has decided to retain the Scam 411.

Design of Royal Enfield Himalayan Electric Concept

Royal Enfield claims that the electric Himalayan is a new expression of sustainable exploration for the future. It’s an imaginative rendition of what a Royal Enfield electric adventure tourer could look like. The concept motorcycle features a proper ADV design. The company claims the focus of the design team was to create a concept that encourages exploration by reducing stress on the rider as well as the environment.

Royal Enfield Electric with the new Himalayan 452

Technical Elements

The company had to redesign the overall package with a new battery box, which serves as the main structural element. The company also claims to have deployed generative design and incorporated new materials like Organic Flax Fibre composite bodywork.

The Electric Himalayan features a golden USD fork, a first for a Royal Enfield bike, along with an Ohlins gas-charged monoshock, both likely to be adjustable. Braking is handled by discs at both ends and the SM Pro Platinum spoke wheels seem to be a 21-/17-inch combination. These specs may not match the product that launches commercially.

Future Plans

No specifications of the Electric Himalayan have been revealed as of yet, and we only expect Royal Enfield to introduce a production-ready version of the bike in a few years’ time from now. The Royal Enfield Himalayan electric is still a concept as of now. It’s just a platform for Royal Enfield to push the development of their EV powertrain and mechanics, so an actual launch will still be several years away. At the unveil event, Royal Enfield also mentioned that it will be unveiling a “lot of new concepts in the next few months”.

