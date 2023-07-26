RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka defends capitalism, criticises 'revdi' mentality; Twitterati nods in agreement 

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, took to Twitter to share a thought-provoking message about capitalism and the welfare mentality, stirring up a heated online debate on societal values and economic principles.

In a tweet that quickly went viral, Goenka recounted an encounter with an individual who commented on the cost of his car, saying, "Think how many people could have fed for the price of your car…" The Chairman replied by defending his choice, arguing that the luxury car's production and supply chain provided livelihoods for numerous families.

"I am not guilty," Goenka expressed, "it fed a lot of families at the factory where it was built. I’m sure it fed a lot of families that rolled the steel in another factory and fed a lot of people at the factory where the components were built."

Goenka then delved into a broader discussion on the disparity between capitalism and what he referred to as a "welfare mentality." He emphasised the economic significance of purchasing goods, asserting that buying products puts money in people's pockets and dignifies their skills, ultimately supporting a thriving economy.

"When you give someone something for nothing, you rob them of their dignity and give them the bad habit of earning easy money," Goenka continued, taking a swipe at the practice of doling out freebies in exchange for votes, particularly targeting politicians. He referenced the Prime Minister's criticism of this trend as 'revdi,' implying that such actions foster dependency and hinder individual growth.

Someone looked at my car and said, think how many people could have fed for the price of your car…



The RPG Enterprises Chairman went on to caution against a societal divide where half the population becomes reliant on others' work while the other half loses motivation due to lack of incentive. He deemed this trend as the "beginning of the end of any nation."

Despite the message, Goenka clarified that he did not own the luxury car in question, highlighting that the story was a retelling to convey a broader message.

The tweet sparked many replies on social media platforms, with many praising Goenka's perspective, and commending his emphasis on empowering individuals through economic opportunities.

Here are some reactions from Twitter: “Convincing & factual sir,” “Good point,” “Absolutely Spot On,” “same goes for a wedding, i feel. people who afford lavish weddings are actually directly or indirectly helping earnings to ordinary families of the florists, cooks, cleaners and many more.”

