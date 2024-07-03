Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India launch teased by Amazon, expected during Prime Day Sale

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy M35 5G in India, following its debut in select global markets in May. Amazon has teased the arrival of this highly anticipated M-series smartphone, hinting at a release during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024, scheduled for July 20-21.
While an exact launch date and time remain under wraps, interested buyers can sign up for notifications on Amazon's website to stay updated on the latest developments. The Galaxy M35 5G is expected to be priced similarly to its Brazilian counterpart, which retails at BRL 2,699 (approximately Rs. 43,400) for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G: Key Features
Here's a quick rundown of the specifications for the global variant of the Galaxy M35 5G, which are expected to remain largely consistent for the Indian model:
Display: 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000 nits peak brightness
Processor: Octa-core Exynos 1380
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 256GB, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card
Rear Camera: Triple camera system - 50MP main, 8MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro
Front Camera: 13MP
Battery: 6,000mAh, 25W fast charging
The Galaxy M35 5G seems poised to be a strong contender in India's competitive mid-range smartphone market, boasting a compelling blend of features and performance. With the Amazon Prime Day Sale just around the corner, eager consumers won't have to wait long to get their hands on Samsung's latest offering.
