Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus launched with AI features: Check details

Samsung has launched its Galaxy S24 series globally. The smartphone series include Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The new Samsung flagship phones come with AI features for the first time ever. These AI features include Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Samsung Note and more.

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus India price, sale date, offers

Samsung Galaxy S24 is launched in three storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, a 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and an 8 GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is launched in two storage variants: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant.

Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. While Galaxy S24 Plus features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Galaxy S24 is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. It runs on Android 14-based Samsung’s One UI 6.1 on top. Samsung has promised seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

In terms of camera, Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. For selfies and video calls, it comes with a 12MP front facing camera.

In terms of battery, the Galaxy S24 model houses a 4,000 mAh battery while the Plus model comes with a 4,900 mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S24 series AI features

Samsung Galaxy S24 series comes with several AI features. The Live Translate feature translates calls in real-time and text as well. The Interpreter feature puts real-time conversations on screen, bridging gaps even offline. The Chat Assist feature enhances conversational tones while the Android Auto feature automatically summarises the incoming messages and suggests relevant replies and actions, like sending someone your ETA, so you can stay connected while staying focused on the road.

The Samsung Note feature offers AI summaries, templates, and covers, and Transcript Assist transcribes and translates voice recordings. The Circle to Search with Google lets you simply draw, highlight, or tap anything on screen to instantly launch relevant searches, complete with AI-powered overviews for complex questions.

