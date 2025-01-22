Samsung Galaxy S25 series launch today: Here's what to expect from Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is taking place today in San Jose, California. The event will commence at 10 am PT, which is 11:30 pm IST for Indian viewers. The company is set to unveil its latest flagship lineup, the Galaxy S25 series, detailing the phones' features, design, and performance.

The Galaxy S25 series will consist of three models: the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, and the premium Galaxy S25 Ultra. Recent leaks and rumours have provided insights into what to expect. The Galaxy S25 and S25+ are anticipated to sport a sleek and minimalistic design in an Icy Blue colour. Both models will have three rear cameras aligned vertically, accompanied by a small LED flash.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra will be the highlight of the series. It is rumoured to feature a Titanium Blue colour, a boxy yet refined design with rounded edges, and an enhanced camera system. Besides three main cameras, the Ultra will include an additional camera slot and a LiDAR sensor, potentially enhancing AR features and depth photography. Like previous Ultra models, this one will have a dedicated slot for the S Pen stylus.

Samsung is also expected to introduce official magnetic protective cases for the Galaxy S25 series. These cases will reportedly support 25W EPP Qi2 wireless charging, although the phones will not support Qi2 magnetic wireless charging by default. These cases will be essential for users seeking faster and more efficient wireless charging.

All three models in the Galaxy S25 series are expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with at least 12GB of RAM, ensuring fast performance for gaming, multitasking, and photography.

Launch event and availability

Samsung has already opened pre-reservations for the Galaxy S25 series in India. The event is likely to provide details on pricing and availability for the Indian market.

Indian viewers can watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 live-stream on Samsung's official YouTube channel or website at 11:30 pm IST tonight. You can also stream the event live using the embed below.