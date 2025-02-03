Samsung Galaxy S25 series to support Gemini Live in Hindi

Gemini Live is Google's advanced AI assistant designed to facilitate natural, conversational interactions with users. It allows for free-flowing dialogues, enabling users to interrupt or change topics seamlessly, much like a human conversation. Samsung has now announced that its latest Galaxy S25 series will support Google Gemini Live in Hindi from launch, marking a significant step in its focus on the Indian market.

Related Articles

This feature will allow users to interact with their devices using natural language for various functions, including finding photos in Samsung Gallery and adjusting settings.

Until now, Gemini Live was only limited to the English language in India. However, the latest announcement has opened up Gemini to over 500 million Hindi speakers in the country. TM Roh, President and Head of MX Business at Samsung Electronics, emphasised the importance of Hindi and India for Samsung. He said, "Google Gemini Live would be provided in Korean, English and Hindi. We are starting with these three languages for Galaxy S25 Gemini Live, and then we will expand to other languages as well."

Positioning the Galaxy S25 as an AI Companion

Samsung aims to position the Galaxy S25 series as a true AI companion, enabling more natural and intuitive interactions between users and their devices. TM Roh stated that the company will continue developing its own AI technologies while strengthening partnerships with key players in the industry.

Pre-Orders and Pricing

The Galaxy 25 series goes on sale on 4 February, with pre-orders already live for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Galaxy S25+, and Galaxy S25 in India. The series starts at ₹80,999 for the base Galaxy S25 model. However, there are rumours that Samsung could also launch a slightly more affordable version of the S25 with less storage. The S25+ starts at ₹ 99,999, whereas the top-end Galaxy S25 Ultra starts at ₹1,29,999.