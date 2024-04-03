scorecardresearch
Samsung Galaxy S25 series will feature Snapdragon chip, despite previous Exynos claims: Report

The impending release of the Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 coincides with the Olympic Games, where Samsung is expected to unveil these models.

After a year-long hiatus, the Exynos chipset is set to reclaim its position within Samsung's flagship Galaxy S series. Rumours had been circulating for some time suggesting Exynos's return, with speculations of a potential monopoly on the Galaxy S25 line. However, a recent report from DigiTimes challenges this narrative.

According to the report, Samsung intends to maintain its dual-strategy approach, utilising both Qualcomm and Samsung chipsets. Specifically, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Exynos 2500 are slated for use in the upcoming Galaxy S25 models.

Despite this revelation, details regarding the distribution of chipsets remain undisclosed. It's anticipated that the Galaxy S25 Ultra will exclusively feature the Snapdragon, while the Galaxy S25 and S25+ may offer either chipset depending on regional variants.

Previously, rumours hinted at a Snapdragon-exclusive policy for the Galaxy Z foldable series. However, recent reports suggest the possibility of an Exynos 2400 powering the Galaxy Z Flip6, marking a historic shift for foldable devices.

The impending release of the Z Flip6 and Z Fold6 coincides with the Olympic Games, where Samsung is expected to unveil these models. The decision to potentially integrate Exynos into the Z Flip6 signals Samsung's confidence in the chipset's capabilities, particularly in compact, heat-sensitive devices.

The Exynos 2500 promises enhancements in efficiency and performance compared to its predecessor, the 2400.

Published on: Apr 03, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
